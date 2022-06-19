Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.83.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $226.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $376.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

