Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $635.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $865.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,034.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

