Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 626 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

