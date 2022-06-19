Analyzing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 24.54 -$60.17 million N/A N/A Zendesk $1.34 billion 5.11 -$223.64 million ($2.00) -27.94

Iris Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Zendesk -16.91% -36.18% -6.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Zendesk 0 8 4 0 2.33

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 587.55%. Zendesk has a consensus target price of $117.18, suggesting a potential upside of 109.74%. Given Iris Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Zendesk.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Zendesk on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

