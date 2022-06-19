Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Yum China Profile (Get Rating)
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
