The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 380,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

