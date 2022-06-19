Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $1,632,838.50 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CTO Satish Mehta sold 60,075 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,632,838.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 337,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,042.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -124.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,428 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period.
About Chewy (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
