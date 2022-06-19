Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

