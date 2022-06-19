Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $137.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

