Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 108 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

