Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 175 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

