Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys Shares of 9,953 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

