Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 151 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,636,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after buying an additional 203,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $11,379,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

