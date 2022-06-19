Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American International Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

