Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $475,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $443.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.80 and a 200-day moving average of $424.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

