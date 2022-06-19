Ascent Group LLC Invests $404,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Workday by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,134 shares of company stock valued at $74,313,908. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.27 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

