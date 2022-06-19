Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 374 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $137,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,425,000 after buying an additional 1,622,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $59.99 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.