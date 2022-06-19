Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.44% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTAB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Get Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF alerts:

HTAB opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.