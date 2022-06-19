Ascent Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,865 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 401,691 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,816,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 116,502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

