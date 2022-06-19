Ascent Group LLC Takes $459,000 Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

