1,455 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $296.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

