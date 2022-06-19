Ascent Group LLC Invests $407,000 in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,375,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,270,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,706,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 446,336 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after buying an additional 377,494 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.