Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells $86,859.50 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,763.75.

On Monday, April 18th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $90.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $89.07 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,048,000 after buying an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 179,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

About TD SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

