Gregory T. Durant Buys 3,000 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.14. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,071,000 after buying an additional 260,301 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,769,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after buying an additional 481,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after buying an additional 506,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

