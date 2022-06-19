Long Zone Holdings Inc. Buys 18,000 Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,723,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,529,972.94.

Long Zone Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 18th, Long Zone Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.74 million and a P/E ratio of -93.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.35. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$5.01 and a one year high of C$5.74.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

About Knight Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.