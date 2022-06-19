Insider Buying: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $95,973.40 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $95,973.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 899,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,956,384.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,329 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $22,033.50.

Shares of PINE opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

