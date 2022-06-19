Brent Neidig Sells 1,400 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USNA opened at $70.54 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

