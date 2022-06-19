Brent Neidig Sells 1,400 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
USNA opened at $70.54 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USNA shares. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.