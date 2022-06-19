Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases 20,938 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MACK opened at $6.23 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

