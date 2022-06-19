Noel Joseph Spiegel Purchases 10,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Noel Joseph Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.84 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

