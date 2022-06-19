Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $105,413.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of POWI opened at $73.02 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

