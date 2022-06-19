Jacob (Jack) Austin Sells 25,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director Jacob (Jack) Austin sold 25,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.40, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,577,225.20.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.