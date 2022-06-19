Jacob (Jack) Austin Sells 25,000 Shares of New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) Director Jacob (Jack) Austin sold 25,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.40, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,577,225.20.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

