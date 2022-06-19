Darrell Robert Jones Purchases 3,584 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones purchased 3,584 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at C$747,887.40.

TSE:CWB opened at C$26.32 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$26.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.36.

CWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.68.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

