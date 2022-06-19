Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Chairman Buys $131,200.00 in Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.60 per share, with a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PB stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

