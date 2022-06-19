Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 12,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,048,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $27.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

