Stephen T. Boswell Purchases 6,000 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $998.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 193,485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $7,953,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

