Insider Buying: Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Buys A$120,000.00 in Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($83,333.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Ensurance alerts:

About Ensurance (Get Rating)

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.