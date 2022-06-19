Brian Pratt Sells 60,987 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian Pratt sold 60,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $142,099.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,060.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Brian Pratt sold 56,412 shares of Energy Services of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $144,978.84.

Shares of Energy Services of America stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Services of America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

