Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) CEO Buys $133,200.00 in Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SKIL stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Skillsoft Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

