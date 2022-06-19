Ascent Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,676,000.

VSS stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $103.15 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

