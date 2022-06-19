Ascent Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,374.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

DFUS stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

