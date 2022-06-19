Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 5,371 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,142,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.51, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.88.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.