Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Equifax were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 656,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,204,000 after acquiring an additional 318,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $81,310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 410.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 246,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax stock opened at $173.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.92.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

