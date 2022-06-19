Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $116.28 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.65 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

