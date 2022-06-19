First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Takes $5.73 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Apple accounts for 5.7% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

