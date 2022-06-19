FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Makes New $768,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
