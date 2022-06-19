WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.93 and last traded at $57.22. 931,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 273,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,754,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,524,000 after purchasing an additional 802,286 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,386,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,556,000 after purchasing an additional 693,128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,505,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 861,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 414,297 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

