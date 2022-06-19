Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $5,726,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,891,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,489,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

AAPL opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

