Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €22.30 ($23.23) and last traded at €22.35 ($23.28). Approximately 21,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.60 ($23.54).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.19) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.28.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.