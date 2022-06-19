Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 92 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $420.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.88%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.