Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.37

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 168887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.
About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)
